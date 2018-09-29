Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio says no plastic in state from November

By IANS

KOHIMA: Come November, Nagaland will be declared a 'No Plastic' state, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Friday

In order to replace the use of plastic, Rio asked local entrepreneurs to start alternative ways from bamboo and other village products.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister also requested the district administration to select the entrepreneurs who are interested to start producing local products in the district and submit it to the government.

Meanwhile, Rio also called for a strict check of Inner Line Permits (ILP) and called upon all concerned, specially house owners, to verify before renting out their premises.

The permit system, still in force in Nagaland as well as Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, derives from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873, and entails issue of official travel documents by the central government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected or restricted area for a limited period.

It is designed to preserve ethnicity and culture of the northeastern tribals.