Home Nation

Rs 1 crore Benz SUVs for silver-jubilee employees! Model employer Savji Dholakia strikes again

Gifts to the employees are offered on the basis of their performance and long-term association, says Dholakia.

Published: 29th September 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Owner of Hare Krishna exporters Savji Dholakia and (inset) the three Mercedes Benz SUVs which he gifted to his employees. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who has made headlines for presenting expensive gifts to his employees, is in the news again. This time for three tokens of generosity  - Mercedes Benz SUVs to three long-time employees.

Three senior staffers who completed 25 years at the company received the vehicles which costs Rs 1 crore each. Nilesh Jada (40), Mukesh Chandpara (38) and Mahesh Chandpara (43), who are now heading the departments of management, cleaving and manufacturing respectively received the gifts.

The SUVs were handed over to the employees in a ceremony in Surat.

The luxury SUV, powered by 3-litre V6 engine, has seven-speed automatic transmission gearbox. One SUV is priced Rs 1 crore on road.

Earlier, Dholakia had gifted 1200 units of Datsun redi-GO to his employees in 2017 on the occasion of new year.

In 2016, the diamond merchant who owns Hare Krishna exporters, gave a diwali bonus worth Rs 51 crore to his employees. He also presented 1,260 cars along with 400 flats to his employees.

Gifts to the employees are offered on the basis of their performance and long-term association, says Dholakia, and added that the trio, who were presented with the gifts, had joined the companies when they were teenagers.

Dholakia's firm, which employs about 5500 persons, has an annual turnover of Rs 6000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Savji Dholakia Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz SUV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final