Rs 1 crore Benz SUVs for silver-jubilee employees! Model employer Savji Dholakia strikes again

By Online Desk

Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who has made headlines for presenting expensive gifts to his employees, is in the news again. This time for three tokens of generosity - Mercedes Benz SUVs to three long-time employees.

Three senior staffers who completed 25 years at the company received the vehicles which costs Rs 1 crore each. Nilesh Jada (40), Mukesh Chandpara (38) and Mahesh Chandpara (43), who are now heading the departments of management, cleaving and manufacturing respectively received the gifts.

The SUVs were handed over to the employees in a ceremony in Surat.

The luxury SUV, powered by 3-litre V6 engine, has seven-speed automatic transmission gearbox. One SUV is priced Rs 1 crore on road.

Earlier, Dholakia had gifted 1200 units of Datsun redi-GO to his employees in 2017 on the occasion of new year.

In 2016, the diamond merchant who owns Hare Krishna exporters, gave a diwali bonus worth Rs 51 crore to his employees. He also presented 1,260 cars along with 400 flats to his employees.

Gifts to the employees are offered on the basis of their performance and long-term association, says Dholakia, and added that the trio, who were presented with the gifts, had joined the companies when they were teenagers.

Dholakia's firm, which employs about 5500 persons, has an annual turnover of Rs 6000 crore.