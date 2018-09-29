Home Nation

Two more abduction cases against Deoria shelter manager

Tripathi was booked for the disappearance of an inmate brought from Rudrapur area of Deoria district, a similar case related to another missing girl from Basti district was also lodged against her.

Published: 29th September 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Deoria shelter home

The Deoria shelter home from where 24 girls were rescued after allegation of sexual exploitation came to light. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The woes of the manager of Deoria's Ma Vindyavasini Mahila Avum Balika Surksha Grih (Women and girls shelter home) Girija Tripathi are far from over. The main accused of the alleged sex racket busted at her shelter home by the district police on August 5, Tripathi has been booked in two fresh cases of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy in mysterious disappearance of two inmates of the shelter home.

While on Friday, Tripathi was booked for the disappearance of an inmate brought from Rudrapur area of Deoria district, a similar case related to another missing girl from Basti district was lodged against her on Thursday.

Fathers of both the missing girls lodged a police complaint against Tripathi who was accused of plotting their disappearance after holding them in captivity at the shelter home. Tripathi is already in jail after her shelter home was raided by Deoria police on August 5.

According to sources, the girl who was rescued from Rudrapur area of Deoria district in 2014, was brought to the shelter. Her father, while lodging a missing complaint about the girl on Friday, told the police that despite visiting the shelter repeatedly after 2014 to meet his daughter, he was turned away each time by the manager. Finally, he was told by the shelter home staff that his daughter was not there as she had gone missing.

In a similar case lodge on Thursday, the sources said that Basti police sent a teenage girl in compliance of Basti district court to the home in Deoria in 2016. Since then, the girl's father was not allowed to meet her on the pretext of some training. Six months earlier, when he went to meet his daughter, the shelter home staff misbehaved him and told him that his daughter had eloped.

