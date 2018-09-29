Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh constable shoots Apple employee dead for not stopping his car

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee.

Published: 29th September 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: An Uttar Pradesh constable was on Saturday arrested and booked for murder after he shot a young Apple executive from close range, an official said.

The police constable failing to stop Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari during a checking chased him and shot him in the neck, killing him, a colleague of the deceased said.

The incident happened at around 1.30 a.m. when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague.

She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR.

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee.

Tiwari sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him. The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

A second policeman has also been arrested and medical examination of both was underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

A post-mortem is being conducted to know whether Tiwari died of bullet injury or injuries sustained after his vehicle hit the pillar, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Apple executive shot Cop shoots man Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Apple employee murder Apple employee murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai