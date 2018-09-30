Home Nation

Artists to pay 'live tribute' on Gandhiji's 150th anniversary

On the occasion, around 150 artists, painters, sculptors, textile artists and other experts shall pay their unusual tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before the live audiences as they visit the school.

Published: 30th September 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Around 150 artists from all over Maharashtra shall converge at the prestigious Sir J.J. School of Arts (SJJSA) to pay a special "live tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2, an official said.

The programme at the SJJSA campus in south Mumbai will see the artists -- all alumni of the 161-year old institution -- showcasing different forms of artistic skills dedicated to the Father of the Nation, live before the audiences, said Dean Vishwanath Sabale.

"We strongly believe that art signifies peace and promotes love and harmony through varied forms. At this unique event, we shall strive to promote Gandhiji's message of peace and universal harmony through art," Sabale said.

The artists likely to participate at the SJJSA event are from Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik and other places in Maharashtra to display their skills on non-violence, peace, harmony and other philosophies through art forms.

The sculpting team will make a large clay statue of Gandhiji, the textile artists will make a large 4 feet x 7 feet Gandhi-themed creation using colourful threads, and ceramic artists will make art pieces using the ceramic medium, he explained.

In the past, Sabale said similar tributes have been paid to Gandhiji at the institution, but this is first time artists will work live before the audiences.

