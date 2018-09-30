BJP leader Subramanian Swamy​​​​​​​ says break Pakistan into four

By IANS

AGARTALA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded that Pakistan be broken into four regions - Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtun and West Pakistan - and the first three must be handed over to India.

"This is the only solution to the India-Pakistan conflict," said the Rajya Sabha member who was here to attend a seminar.

Terming Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "chaprasi", Swamy said that Pakistan was run by the military, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorists.

He said the roads would be cleared to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.