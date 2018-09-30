Home Nation

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy​​​​​​​ says break Pakistan into four

Subramanian Swamy demanded that Pakistan be broken into four regions - Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtun and West Pakistan.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded that Pakistan be broken into four regions - Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtun and West Pakistan - and the first three must be handed over to India.

"This is the only solution to the India-Pakistan conflict," said the Rajya Sabha member who was here to attend a seminar.

Terming Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "chaprasi", Swamy said that Pakistan was run by the military, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorists.

He said the roads would be cleared to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Subramanian Swamy​​​​​​​ Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament