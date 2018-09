BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wants fresh probe into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death

By IANS

AGARTALA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded a fresh probe into the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who he claimed died not in a plane crash but while in Soviet custody.

"I am requesting the Modi government to institute a fresh commission to inquire into the mysterious death of Subhas Chandra Bose," Swamy told the media here.

He said: "Joseph Stalin was instrumental in murdering Netaji and he did not die in the plane crash of August 18, 1945 as is widely believed. In no hospital the body or Netaji's remains were found.

"The plane crash incident was staged as a decoy by the Japanese to enable him to escape to Soviet Russia where he had contacts. The Japanese had to do this to save him from post-war trial as a war criminal.

"Netaji sneaked into Soviet Russia through Manchurian border within days of the so-called reported air crash," Swamy claimed.

But Swamy said Stalin betrayed Bose and sent him to a Siberian prison where he was shot dead.

Stalin communicated this to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Information in this regard is now slowly trickling out and very soon everything will be known." the Rajya Sabha member said.

"When I was the Law Minister in the government of Chandra Shekhar, I had recommended not to bring Netaji's so-called ashes from Tokyo, kept since September 1945, as these ashes might not be of Netaji."

Swamy said that no previous commission which probed the death of Netaji considered these vital evidences.