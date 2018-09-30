Home Nation

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wants fresh probe into Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose sneaked into Soviet Russia through Manchurian border within days of the so-called reported air crash.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By IANS

AGARTALA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday demanded a fresh probe into the death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who he claimed died not in a plane crash but while in Soviet custody.

"I am requesting the Modi government to institute a fresh commission to inquire into the mysterious death of Subhas Chandra Bose," Swamy told the media here.

He said: "Joseph Stalin was instrumental in murdering Netaji and he did not die in the plane crash of August 18, 1945 as is widely believed. In no hospital the body or Netaji's remains were found.

"The plane crash incident was staged as a decoy by the Japanese to enable him to escape to Soviet Russia where he had contacts. The Japanese had to do this to save him from post-war trial as a war criminal.

"Netaji sneaked into Soviet Russia through Manchurian border within days of the so-called reported air crash," Swamy claimed.

But Swamy said Stalin betrayed Bose and sent him to a Siberian prison where he was shot dead.

Stalin communicated this to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Information in this regard is now slowly trickling out and very soon everything will be known." the Rajya Sabha member said.

"When I was the Law Minister in the government of Chandra Shekhar, I had recommended not to bring Netaji's so-called ashes from Tokyo, kept since September 1945, as these ashes might not be of Netaji."

Swamy said that no previous commission which probed the death of Netaji considered these vital evidences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subhas Bose Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament