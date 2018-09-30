Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

No end to losses in Guwahati Zoo

The Assam State Zoo is in news for wrong reasons. Seventy-three animals out of a total of 1,277 died in the zoo from September 1, 2017 to August 31, 2018. Giving out the data in the Assembly, Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya revealed that of the 73 animals which died, 50 were mammals, 22 birds and one reptile. According to him, altogether 105 animals died in the last two years due to old age, diseases and other factors. Both political parties and animal lovers have slammed the government for the poor situation of the zoo. Currently, the zoo has 617 mammals, 472 birds and 115 reptiles.

Probe in bribery scam gathers steam

Finally, the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun a probe into the multi-crore Louis Berger bribery scam in Guwahati. A CBI team reached the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Department (GMDA) the other day, and quizzed some senior officials. The team is likely to interrogate some more officials, besides a minister whose name surfaced in the scam. However, the opposition Congress is not amused. It described the probe as eyewash, saying the minister in question will get away as the “CBI is under the control of BJP”. Back in 2015, officials of the US-based Louis Berger had admitted in a court that they had bribed senior government officials in some countries, including India, to win government projects.

Assam MLAs want swimming pool, gym

Assam lawmakers are becoming health conscious. Two MLAs from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) petitioned Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, seeking facilities such as swimming pool and gym at the MLAs’ Hostel. “We made an appeal to the Speaker for ensuring that we get a swimming pool and a gym in the MLAs’ colony,” AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam said. His colleague Abdur Rahim Ajmal agreed that a swimming pool and a gym will be of help in remaining healthy.

‘Expensive’ walking zone

A walking zone in Guwahati has turned into the proverbial white elephant. The Assam government has spent over Rs17 crore in less than a year to maintain a stretch of a road on a bank of river Brahmaputra for six hours every Sunday. Official sources said the money was spent in the construction of drains, a green park, a stage and view point, laying of tiles on pavement, covering man-holes, sitting benches, power supply, installation of ornamental lights etc. The stretch of the road was converted into a walking zone to enable the people to enjoy beauty of the Brahmaputra. The whole area has food stalls with arrangements for music and dance for entertainment.

