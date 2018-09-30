Home Nation

Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing in Indore due to engine failure

The commander of the Hyderabad-Indore Jet Airways flight 9W955 sought an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after one of the engines of the aircraft failed, she added.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

INDORE: A Jet Airways aircraft from Hyderabad to Indore with 103 people on board made an emergency landing at the airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after one of its engines failed, an official said.

The plane landed safely at 12.06 pm, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport's director Aryama Sanyal said.

The commander of the Hyderabad-Indore Jet Airways flight 9W955 sought an emergency landing from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) after one of the engines of the aircraft failed, she added.

The Jet Airways, in a statement, confirmed the emergency landing of the aircraft and said its engineering team was inspecting the plane.

"Jet Airways' flight 9W 955, Hyderabad to Indore, on September 30, made an emergency landing at Indore. The B737 aircraft with 96 guests and seven crew landed safely and all were successfully deplaned," it said.

The airline added that it had informed the authorities concerned about the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead