Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh elections: Six parties, including Samajwadi Party, vow to join hands with Congress

The eight parties that met on Sunday, including the CPI and the CPI(M), would meet again on October 7 to take their coalition talks forward, a Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader said.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Six opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Sunday vowed to form an alliance with the Congress against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, but failed to float a united front following the Left parties' "aversion" to the Congress heading the prospective bloc.

The CPI(M) claimed that the Congress was pursuing the politics of "soft Hindutva" in the state.

The eight parties that met on Sunday, including the CPI and the CPI(M), would meet again on October 7 to take their coalition talks forward, a Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader said.

Representatives of the LJD, SP, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Sangharsh Dal (BSD), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GPP), Rashtriya Samanta Dal (RSD) and Prajatantrik Samadhan Party (PSP) discussed the prospective alliance for the Assembly polls, due later this year.

"All the parties agreed to join hands, but the CPI and the CPI(M) disagreed to align with the Congress to take on the BJP in the upcoming polls," LJD leader Govind Yadav told PTI after the meeting.

He said the Congress, by virtue of being the main opposition party, should take the lead in forming the alliance "as the time is running out".

The meeting was called to work out an alliance against the BJP, which has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003.

"Six of the eight parties agreed on an alliance to be headed by the Congress, but the CPI and the CPI(M) were averse to the Congress steering the bloc," Yadav said.

State CPI(M) secretary Jaswinder Singh said the Congress was peddling "soft Hindutva".

"The Congress is pursuing a soft Hindutva agenda, while the BJP hard Hindutva. We see no difference between both the parties," he said.

Stating that the Left parties were against communalism and were keen to form an alliance to defeat the BJP, Singh said, "But we do not want the group to be steered by the Congress."

The Congress, trying hard for its political revival in Madhya Pradesh, had courted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for a tie-up.

However, the Mayawati-led party dashed the Congress's hopes by announcing its first list of 22 candidates on September 20.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had said his party was keen to join hands with the like-minded parties such as the BSP for taking on the BJP.

The Congress MP had also met BSP supremo Mayawati on July 15.

However, the BSP is maintaining that it will contest all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on its own.

It seems that after the BSP announced its first list of candidates, the LJD has now set the ball rolling for talks on the anti-BJP alliance.

LJD mentor Sharad Yadav, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh, has been trying hard to cobble up the Congress-led opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Elections Samajwadi Party Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament