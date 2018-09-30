Newly-wed woman raped by tantrik, in-laws: Haryana Police

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A newly-married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband’s relatives and a ‘tantrik’ (occultist) at Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

Police said as per the complaint filed by the 22-year-old victim’s father in Kurukshetra, she was married on September 12 and was sexually assaulted the next two days. In his police complaint, he stated that his daughter told him that her in-laws called the tantrik and was given some intoxicant after which her elder brother-in-law and her sister-in-law’s husband raped her.

On September 14, she was again allegedly gang-raped after the ‘tantrik’ who were summoned by her in-laws for a ‘pooja’. All along the while, the woman was forced to take tablets and injections, and held captive in the house without food, her father said. Later, her in-laws called her father and told him that she was mentally sick. When the father reached her home, he found her lying in an unconscious condition. After gaining consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father.

The complaint also named her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law as accused. All the accused burnt her clothes after raping her to destroy evidence, the woman claimed.

The Kurukshetra Police has registered a zero FIR against six people under Sections 376-D (gang-rape), 328 (intoxication) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Yamunanagar police station for further investigation.

“The woman was taken to a hospital. We are awaiting medical report,’’ Station House Officer of the Kurukshetra women police station, Inspector Sheelavanti said.