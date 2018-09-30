Home Nation

Newly-wed woman raped by tantrik, in-laws: Haryana Police

Police said as per the complaint filed by the 22-year-old victim’s father in Kurukshetra, she was married on September 12 and was sexually assaulted the next two days.

Published: 30th September 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rape
By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A newly-married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband’s relatives and a ‘tantrik’ (occultist) at Haryana’s Yamunanagar.

Police said as per the complaint filed by the 22-year-old victim’s father in Kurukshetra, she was married on September 12 and was sexually assaulted the next two days. In his police complaint, he stated that his daughter told him that her in-laws called the tantrik and was given some intoxicant after which her elder brother-in-law and her sister-in-law’s husband raped her.

On September 14, she was again allegedly gang-raped after the ‘tantrik’ who were summoned by her in-laws for a ‘pooja’. All along the while, the woman was forced to take tablets and injections, and held captive in the house without food, her father said. Later, her in-laws called her father and told him that she was mentally sick. When the father reached her home, he found her lying in an unconscious condition. After gaining consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father.

The complaint also named her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law as accused. All the accused burnt her clothes after raping her to destroy evidence, the woman claimed.

The Kurukshetra Police has registered a zero FIR against six people under Sections 376-D (gang-rape), 328 (intoxication) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Yamunanagar police station for further investigation.

“The woman was taken to a hospital. We are awaiting medical report,’’ Station House Officer of the Kurukshetra women police station, Inspector Sheelavanti said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana woman gangraped Newly married woman gangraped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead