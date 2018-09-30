Home Nation

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia tsunami

Over 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday.

Published: 30th September 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 11:06 AM

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the tsunami which hit parts of Indonesia, saying India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour.

The national disaster agency there put the official death toll so far at 420, all of them in the tsunami-struck city of Palu, but warned the toll was likely to rise.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia.

I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter quoting Modi.

