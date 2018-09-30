Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi failed to secure pensioners' rights, say protesters

The protesters hailed from Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A large number of elderly people and those with disabilities from across the country protested here on Sunday in support of their demands and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to secure their right to pension.

Converging on Parliament Street, the protesters, mostly labourers and single women, demanded that the central government raise their pension to Rs 3,000 per month and also do away with biometric verification.

The protesters hailed from Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Lallooji Gangaji, aged 67, said he had made repeated trips to officers concerned for pension in Rajasthan. "Why have I come to Delhi, standing in this scorching heat? Because I am unable to work now and my sons have abandoned me. I receive only Rs 500 as pension every month and the Centre should increase it to Rs 3,000."

Naresh Chandra Saxena, who retired as Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, said that the present central government pension was "meagre" compared with other lesser developed countries like Nepal, Bolivia and Botswana.

"Our budget is Rs 40 lakh crore. Just spend one per cent of the budget, that is Rs 40,000 crore, which at least meets the needs of the elderly," Saxena said.

Daily wager, Bodaru Satyamma, 60, from Telangana griped that she was left in the lurch as the biometric verification machine failed to recognise her fingerprint impression.

"I have not received pension for the last three months because my fingerprints were not read by the machine," Satyamma said and demanded doing away with the machine.

Human rights activist Aruna Roy attacked Modi, saying: "For the last four years, he has been promising 'aache din' to the poor. But, in reality, nothing has happened. This government still provides Rs 200 as pension. It's a shame!"

Pension Parishad coordinator Nikhil Dey said: "This figure of Rs 200 has remained unchanged since 2006-2007 and the worst part of it is the condition that the intended beneficiary must belong to the Below Poverty Line family.

"The Centre thinks providing pension is an act of charity to a set of beggars," Dey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament