Home Nation

Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir says he was on chopper; denies violating airspace along LoC

The incident happened in Havaily district in Poonch sector while Raja Farooq Haider was on his way to a nearby village to give condolences to the family of a local politician who had died.

Published: 30th September 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the Pakistani chopper seen along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

By Agencies

MUZAFFARABAD: The prime minister of Pakistan-held Kashmir said on Sunday his helicopter came under Indian fire while flying close to the highly militarised Line of Control (LoC) but he escaped unhurt.

The incident happened in Havaily district in Poonch sector while Raja Farooq Haider was on his way to a nearby village to give condolences to the family of a local politician who had died.

"My helicopter had not even committed any violation and was flying well within our side of the LoC when Indian troops opened fire," Haider said in a statement from Islamabad.

Raja Arshad, a senior local administration official in Havaily, confirmed the incident and said Haider was unhurt and there was no damage to the helicopter.

Coming a day after Indian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers exchanged barbs at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Pakistani chopper today violated Indian airspace along the LoC and retreated after being engaged by small arms fire by the Army, as seen in a video tweeted out by ANI.

Defence sources told TNIE that after detecting the enemy chopper, Indian Army men at forward locations fired from small arms towards the chopper. Sources said the locals also saw the white coloured Pakistani chopper flying over the area before making the retreat.

The LoC serves as a de facto border dividing the contested Himalayan region between India and Pakistan.

As per norms recognised by India and Pakistan, the helicopters of the two sides are not supposed to come within one kilometre of the LoC while the fixed-wing aircraft cannot fly within 10 km of the LoC.

The incident comes after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in the UN General Assembly yesterday, where she said Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit.

There has been a surge of shelling along the LoC in recent months as tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan rose.

The two countries have been in dispute over Kashmir since independence from Britain in 1947, and fought two of their three wars over the territory.

New Delhi has long accused Islamabad of supporting militant groups waging an insurgency in Kashmir. Pakistan denies the accusation, calling the uprising in Kashmir an indigenous freedom struggle.

This month, India blamed postage stamps released by Pakistan depicting Kashmiri freedom struggle as part of its reason for cancelling rare talks between the neighbours in New York.

(With inputs from Express News Sevice, AFP and PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan helicopter Pakistan chopper Line of Control airspace violation Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament