Home Nation

Woman, kin tied to tree in Uttar Pradesh village, beaten over 'illicit affair'; six held

The incident happened in Sattijore village of Nawabganj block in Bahraich district on the intervening night of last Monday and Tuesday.

Published: 30th September 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

child sex abuse

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Six people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating up a woman and her relative after tying them to a tree in a Uttar Pradesh village last week on suspicion of having an illicit affair, police said.

The incident happened in Sattijore village of Nawabganj block in Bahraich district on the intervening night of last Monday and Tuesday.

Rizwan entered room of the wife of Sahabuddin, who works in Mumbai, to take his mobile phone that he had left in the room for charging, a police officer said.

It is alleged that Sahabuddin's uncle Usman Khan and Maqbool locked them from outside and started shouting, accusing them of having an illicit relationship.

Rizwan and the woman were tied to a tree and beaten up.

Someone also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Prakash.

On Saturday, Sahabuddin reached the village from Mumbai.

He reposed faith in his wife and registered a complaint at the police station, following which a case was registered against 10 people, Prakash said.

Six of the accused have been arrested and the police is investigating the matter, the DSP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
illicit affair Bahraich Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament