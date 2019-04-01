Two ways of dealing with terror — bomb, bullet, says Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

GHAZIABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Opposition for seeking evidence of the Balakot airstrike, alleging that only two factions were “pained” by the post-Pulwama retaliation — Pakistan and the Opposition.

“Pakistan was counting the dead bodies of terrorists. At that time, our Opposition was asking questions about the airstrike. This will not be tolerated at any cost,” Adityanath said at a meeting in Ghaziabad.

At another rally in Greater Noida, the saffron party leader accused the previous Congress-led government of “serving biryani” to terrorists. “Masood Azhar... Congress gives them respect by adding ‘ji’ after their name. But, the BJP has only two ways of dealing with terrorists — bullet or bomb,” he said. The chief minister also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi, SP and the BJP of insulting the soldiers by asking proof of the airstrike.

Adityanath also pointed out to the alleged migration from cities like Kairana, Kandla. “In the last two years of our government, not a single family has migrated from the state. In fact, people are now coming back to the state. The only people who have migrated from the state are criminals, who know that nobody can save them in the state,” he said. The CM alleged that earlier, the situation in western Uttar Pradesh was such that women and girls were worried about their safety. “Now, in two years of our government, criminals are either behind bars or they have been eliminated.”