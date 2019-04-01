Home Nation

Four militants killed, three Army jawans injured in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed while three Army jawans and a police personnel were injured in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

On a credible input about presence of militants in Lassipora area of south kashmir's Pulwama district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police spokesman said.

He said during the searches, militants fired upon the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, he said, four militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

The identities and affiliations of the slain militants are being ascertained, the spokesman said.

He said in the initial exchange of firing, three Army jawans and one policeman sustained injuries.

The injured were hospitalised and are stated to be stable, he added.

The spokesman said it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the encounter.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir encounter pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp