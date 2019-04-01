Home Nation

Father Anthony claims misappropriation of money seized from his Jalandhar residence

Father Anthony's arrest reportedly comes after unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence in Partappura near Jalandhar.

Published: 01st April 2019

Father Anthony

Father Anthony (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

JALANDHAR: Father Anthony, an alleged close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal, has claimed that around Rs six crore from the total amount seized from his residence in Partappura near Jalandhar on March 29 is missing.

Taking to media, Father Anthony alleged, "Police had confiscated over 15 crore rupees from my residence but when I came back (after being arrested) I got to know that the police documents have shown recovery of nine crores 66 lakh on papers."

"Police came to my residence where the cash to be deposited into Sahodaya account, a firm with stationery business across Punjab, was being counted by bank officials. Due to some misunderstanding, they confiscated the cash. We will deposit the book of accounts on April 3," Father Anthony said.

On March 29, Father Anthony was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest reportedly comes after unaccounted cash was recovered from his residence in Partappura near Jalandhar.

According to reports, Father Anthony has not produced any proof accounting for the seized cash.

Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016 and is currently out on bail.

