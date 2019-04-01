Home Nation

How Doklam helped army restructuring

The summary report of the Indian Army’s biggest restructuring exercise has reference to the ‘Doklam Experience’, as it weighs in on the issue of ‘of Capability Development and Sustenance’.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

doklam-759

Image used for representation.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As tense and fierce as the 72-day Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops was, the experience itself, which threatened to snowball into a full-blown conflict, prompted the Indian Army restructure its headquarters.

Getting word that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were in the process of building a road in the disputed Doklam area in Bhutan, the Indian Army rushed its troops to help its friendly neighbour and all-weather ally.

Concerned over reports of the Chinese build-up in the disputed terrain, the Indian Army tapped into its ground intelligence to source information. However, what not many know is that in the midst of this tense, eyeball-to-eyeball standoff, the Army headquarters in New Delhi was also busy collecting critical feedback from the field commanders based on which it revised its operational priorities and requirements.
And, in what is being seen as a fallout of its engagement with its field assets back then, some significant changes have been made to streamline the decision making process and fix accountability under the leadership of a new Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

Situated at the tri-junction between India, Bhutan and China, Doklam is seen as a disputed territory between Bhutan and China. In an escalation of tension in 2017, India, in a show of support to its all-weather ally, objected to China building a road in Doklam and rushed its troops to the area, resulting in a bitter standoff.

The summary report of the Indian Army’s biggest restructuring exercise has reference to the ‘Doklam Experience’, as it weighs in on the issue of ‘of Capability Development and Sustenance’.

Based on the report and field inputs, the Army completed a four part study on restructuring its HQ, reorganizing the forces, cadre review of officers and enhancing the colour service of soldiers. The aim is to transform itself into a more lethal force to meet the desired offensive and defensive capabilities of modern warfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doklam standoff People’s Liberation Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp