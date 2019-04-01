Home Nation

ISRO launches defence satellite EMISAT, 28 other nano orbiters from Sriharikota

The rocket would eject the 436 kg EMISAT into a 749 km orbit and will put into orbit the 28 foreign satellites at an altitude of 504 km.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's #PSLVC45 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying EMISAT & 28 customer satellites. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By IANS

SRIHARIKOTA: A new variant of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket on Monday carrying the electronic intelligence satellite, EMISAT for the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and 28 other third-party satellites lifted off from the second launch pad here.

About 17 minutes into the flight, the rocket would eject the 436 kg EMISAT into a 749 km orbit.

"There is increased demand for satellites from strategic sectors. About six/seven satellites are planned to be built," a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

After putting into orbit the EMISAT, the rocket will be brought down to put into orbit the 28 foreign satellites at an altitude of 504 km.

This will be followed by bringing the rocket down further to 485 km when the fourth stage/engine will turn into a payload platform carrying three experimental payloads: (a) Automatic Identification System (AIS) from ISRO for Maritime satellite applications capturing messages transmitted from ships (b) Automatic Packet Repeating System (APRS) from AMSAT (Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation), India - to assist amateur radio operators in tracking and monitoring position data and (c) Advanced Retarding Potential Analyser for Ionospheric Studies (ARIS) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) - for the structural and compositional studies of ionosphere, the space agency said.

The whole flight sequence will take about 180 minutes from the rocket's liftoff at 9.27 a.m.

The 28 international customer satellites -- 24 from the US, two from Lithuania and one each from Spain and Switzerland -- will weigh about 220 kg.

"It is a special mission for us. We will be using a PSLV rocket with four strap-on motors. Further, for the first time we will be trying to orbit the rocket at three different altitudes," Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan had earlier said.

The PSLV is a four-stage engine expendable rocket with alternating solid and liquid fuel. In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging it's first stage.

But the 44.5 44.5-metre rocket that lifted off on Monday had four strap-on motors and its configuration is designated as PSLV-QL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSLVC45 PSLV rocket ISRO DRDO EMISAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp