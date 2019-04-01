Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Hardik Patel pleads SC to suspend his conviction in 2015 riot case

Patel, in his petition, stated that the apex court should urgently hear his petition because the last date and filing of the nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections 2019, is April 04.

Published: 01st April 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just three days left for filing nomination to contest from Jamnagar on a Congress ticket, Hardik Patel approached the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Visnagar rioting case.

Patel’s petition is likely to mention the case on Tuesday for an urgent hearing and seek a stay of the March 29 order of the High Court which is coming in the way of his contesting the Lok Sabha election. He had started preparations to contest elections after joining the Congress on March 12.

Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. A sessions court at Visnagar in Mehsana district had sentenced Patel to two years’ imprisonment in July 2018 for rioting and arson during the 2015 Patidar quota stir which he led.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The high court in August 2018 suspended the sentence but not the conviction.

Under the election law, a convict facing a jail term of two years or more cannot contest elections unless the conviction is stayed.

In the high court, the state government had submitted that there were 17 FIRs, including two sedition complaints, against Patel who is known for making inflammatory speeches.

The HC had declined the contention of Patel’s lawyers that if the conviction was not stayed, it would cause “irreparable damage” as he intended to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The court noted that a conviction can be stayed only in rare and exceptional cases, and the case did not fall into that category. He also argued before the HC that his conviction was based on hearsay evidence.

Patel has challenged the HC decision on the grounds that an Appellate Court ought to consider the consequences if the conviction is not suspended. 

VVPAT Count: Oppn told to respond to EC

The SC on Monday adjourned a plea by 21 opposition parties seeking 50 per cent VVPAT count and gave them time until April 8 to respond to the EC’s affidavit.

The EC has said that 50 per cent VVPAT slip verification in each Assembly segment of a Lok Sabha constituency would enlarge the time required for counting to about six days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hardik patel 2015 riot case Gujarat riot Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp