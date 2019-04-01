Home Nation

Militant cell busted in Punjab, 5 held

The accused were allegedly planning to kill Hindu leaders and members of Dera Sacha Sauda, as per a State Special Operations Cell, Punjab police, release.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A militant module has been busted and five of its “highly radicalised” youths arrested in Punjab, police said on Sunday.

The accused were allegedly planning to kill Hindu leaders and members of Dera Sacha Sauda, as per a State Special Operations Cell, Punjab police, release. One .32 bore pistol (along with magazine and four live rounds) and 15 letter pads of ‘Babbar Khalsa International’ have been recovered from the arrested, the release said.

The arrested are residents of Punjab and Haryana, identified as Harvinder Singh from Panchkula, Sultan Singh from Kurukshetra, Karamjeet Singh from Moga, Lovepreet Singh from Sangrur, and Gurpreet Singh resident of Chandigarh, it read.

“They are planning to kill specific targets including Hindu leaders and members of Dera Sacha Sauda, who were allegedly responsible for incidents of sacrilege/desecration,” said Assistant Inspector General, SSOC, Varinderpaul Singh.

The arrested youths were radicalised over social media by suspected persons based in Europe, he said.

