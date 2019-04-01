Home Nation

Rs 72,000 under NYAY scheme to be deposited in accounts of women: Rahul Gandhi

The scheme would jumpstart the country's economy as the beneficiaries would start making purchases with the money received by them, Gandhi said.

Published: 01st April 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WANAPARTHY: Seeking to woo women voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said the Rs 72,000 money proposed to be given to the poor by Congress under the ' Nyay' scheme would be deposited in their bank accounts.

"This money would go to the bank account of the woman in a family. Every month, this money will directly go to the bank account of women. Crores of women will get power and India would stand on its own," he said, addressing an election rally at Wanaparthy under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

The economy has been paralysed following demonetisation implemented by the NDA government, he alleged.

If the UPA came to power, 33 per cent reservation would be given to women in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State assemblies, Gandhi said.

He also said 33 per cent of Central government jobs would be reserved for women.

