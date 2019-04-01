Home Nation

Sanctity of RBI must be maintained: Mamata Banerjee

On the occasion of the foundation day of the apex bank on Monday, the chief minister took to Twitter to congratulate its employees.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the dignity of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "diminished" as on its foundation day, she called for maintaining "the sanctity" of the central bank along with other institutions.

"On this day in 1935, the Reserve Bank of India was established. Best wishes to all the employees of @RBI on this occasion. We have seen in recent times, how the dignity of this institution was diminished. The sanctity of these high offices must be maintained," she tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The RBI, headquarters, where its Governor sits, was initially established in Kolkata but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937.

Though originally privately-owned, after nationalisation in 1949, the RBI came to be fully owned by the central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee RBI Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp