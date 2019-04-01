Sanctity of RBI must be maintained: Mamata Banerjee

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the dignity of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "diminished" as on its foundation day, she called for maintaining "the sanctity" of the central bank along with other institutions.

"On this day in 1935, the Reserve Bank of India was established. Best wishes to all the employees of @RBI on this occasion. We have seen in recent times, how the dignity of this institution was diminished. The sanctity of these high offices must be maintained," she tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The RBI, headquarters, where its Governor sits, was initially established in Kolkata but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937.

Though originally privately-owned, after nationalisation in 1949, the RBI came to be fully owned by the central government.