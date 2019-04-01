Home Nation

Vishwa Hindu Parishad to shun arms during Ram Navami in Bengal

At least three people were killed and scores injured in Ram Navami riots across south Bengal last year.

Published: 01st April 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Activists on the way to VHP's 'Dharma Sabha' (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to shun open display of weapons during Ram Navami celebrations across West Bengal on April, 14 in view of the Lok Sabha elections. It has also decided not to involve BJP candidates in its processions.

At least three people were killed and scores injured in Ram Navami riots across south Bengal last year. Several Sangh Parivar activists were booked under Arms Act for open display of weapons during the processions.

“Like other years, Ram Navami will be celebrated with much fanfare across the state. However, in view of the upcoming elections, we have decided not to use weapons during the processions. Also, we would request the 42 BJP candidates not to take part in the processions,” VHP eastern regional organisational general secretary Sachindranath Sinha said.

Senior Trinamool leader Sadhan Pandey, who had held several Ram Navami processions earlier sans weapons, claimed VHP's decision as their moral victory. “Trinamool is a non-violent party. We never used weapons in our processions. VHP seems to have learnt a lesson from us. The Sangh Parivar is scared that they may face action from the central forces if they flash weapons (during Ram Navami processions) before the elections,” Pandey said.

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that Sangh cadres will display weapons and the party’s LS poll candidates can take part in the processions if they want to. “Ram Navami is an ancient tradition. It doesn’t spread violence. We will continue to take out armed processions wherever we used to. And, if our candidates want part in the processions, they can,” Ghosh said.

“Trinamool leaders have stopped reading Namaz and have become Ram bhakts in the face of the BJP threat. It shows who’s scared before the polls,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ram Navami Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp