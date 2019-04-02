Home Nation

Chowdhary Talib Hussain, who fought for justice in Kathua rape case, joins PDP

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said Hussain had worked tirelessly to ensure justice for the Kathua rape victim at the cost of his personal safety.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain joined the PDP on 1 April 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain, who led campaign for justice in the Kathua rape-and-murder case, Monday joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here.

Hussain was welcomed into the party fold by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, a party spokesman said.

He said Hussain, a crusader for tribal rights, has championed the cause of the community vocally and has spearheaded the movement for political empowerment of the youth in the tribal community.

"Hussain is an energetic and hardworking activist from the area who joined the PDP with an aim to serve people of the state. He will contribute immensely for the growth of the party in the area," the spokesman said.

Welcoming him into the party, Mehbooba urged all members of the community to unite as one single unit to prevent further assaults on the rights of the community.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said Hussain had worked tirelessly to ensure justice for the Kathua rape victim at the cost of his personal safety.

"Happy to welcome well known tribal rights activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain into PDP today. He fought tirelessly to ensure justice for Rasana rape victim at the cost of his personal safety. Im confident he will work tirelessly towards our vision for a khushaal J&K (sic)," she wrote.

Hussain said he was impressed by Mehbooba's stand and role in the Kathua case when she was the chief minister of the state.

