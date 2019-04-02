Home Nation

Delhi High Court declines to hear PILs for better weapons to police, fire engines at public places

The NGO had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure faster response to any incident of fire in the national capital.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Women Commandos

Image od Delhi Police women commandos used for representational purpose (File Photo| Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two PILs by an NGO which wanted deployment of fire engines at all major public places and providing "anti-terrorist vehicles" and better weapons to the police to ensure safety and security of the city's residents.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani dimissed the pleas saying the reliefs sought for are part of the administrative work of the authorities and the court was not going to interfere in that.

"These are administrative matters. We are not interfering. Dismissed," the court said. The order came on two pleas moved by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India through its chairman Hussain Mueen Farooq.

The NGO had contended that it was the need of the hour to deploy fire engines at all major public places and hospitals to ensure faster response to any incident of fire in the national capital.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anjum Javed opposed the plea saying it was not possible to grant the relief sought due to "traffic problem" and existing policies.

In its other petition, the NGO had asked the court to direct the Centre to provide "anti-terrorist vehicles and high standard of weapons to Delhi Police for safety and security of the people of the national capital".

The plea was opposed by central government standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray, who said the petition was not maintainable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court NGO Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp