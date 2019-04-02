Home Nation

Election Commission halts release of Tamil book on Rafale deal, cites 'violation' of MCC

The book release, which was to be chaired by N. Ram, the Managing Director of the Hindu group, was stopped by the officials of the poll body.

Published: 02nd April 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The Election Commission (EC) has reportedly halted the release of a book on the controversial Rafale fighter jets deal, citing an apparent violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 148 copies of the book were seized from the author S Vijayan's office. Vijayan, who penned the book titled "Rafale: A Scam That Rocked the Nation" published it through Bharathi publications based in Chennai.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Talking to ANI, PK Rajan, the editor of Bharathi publications said: "We have not done any investigative journalism. The writer has merely aggregated the information available online, in a concise manner."

He said that the reason he was denied the permission is that "they were afraid the truth will be out in open" and the people of Tamil Nadu would get to know the "truth".

He also said that his publication house was stopped by the officials three-four times earlier as well citing the same reason. "We were denied permission to hold the event many a time. After that, we decided to hold it in our own shop because we believed that no police permission would be required in that case," he said.

  • chellam
    EC wants to blindfold the voer to truth from reaching the people before they vote. Asfor any trivial matters
    1 day ago reply
