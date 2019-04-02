Lok Sabha elections 2019: Speculations rife after Sumitra Mahajan gives Modi event a miss

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Absence of eight-time sitting MP and present Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ event in Indore on Sunday has triggered speculations about the veteran BJP leader not being happy over the uncertainty about who will be fielded by the saffron party from Indore Lok Sabha seat this time.

Though some other BJP leaders, including Indore-V MLA Mahendra Hardia and Indore-III MLA Akash Vijayvargiya too skipped the program, it was the absence of Tai (meaning elder sister in Marathi and the name she is famous with across Indore) that triggered speculations about the 75-year-old BJP politician, not being happy over non-declaration of candidate from Indore, where polling is slated in the final phase on May 19.

Other BJP leaders present at the program, including Indore-II MLA Ramesh Mendola and Indore-IV MLA and city’s mayor Malini Gaud, however, tried to play down the matter, saying Mahajan could be busy in some other meeting.

As Mahajan is staying away from media glare presently, her take on skipping the Mai Bhi Chowkidar’s program of BJP (beamed live among BJP workers across the country) couldn’t be known.

Importantly, Mahajan has not only skipped the Sunday’s Mai bhi Chowkidar event, but is among the very few top BJP leaders who have not added the prefix Chowkidar to their official twitter handle in support of the PM Narendra Modi’s Mai Bhi Chowkidar call.

Sources close to Mahajan, however, confided that Mahajan is a BJP veteran and will never hurt the party.