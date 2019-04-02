Home Nation

Modi still most preferred choice for PM, Rahul catching up among housewives: IANS-CVOTER 2019 Survey

An overwhelming 63.6 per cent of unemployed respondents in the latest CVOTER-IANS poll tracker survey preferred Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister.

Published: 02nd April 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ( Photo | Lok Sabha TV Screengrabs)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi continues to be the popular choice to be the next Prime Minister across a wide section of society, but the gap between him and Rahul Gandhi is thinnest among housewives.

An overwhelming 63.6 per cent of unemployed respondents in the latest CVOTER-IANS poll tracker survey preferred Narendra Modi as the next Prime Minister. In the same category, only 26 per cent made Rahul Gandhi as their choice.

But among housewives, 43.3 per cent said they would like to see Modi as the PM against 37.2 per cent of homemakers preferring Rahul Gandhi. The difference between the two leaders is narrowest among housewives.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

For Modi, his popularity is also lowest among housewives compared to other sections. Government servants gave big thumbs up to Modi with 61.1 percent respondents in this section preferring him to be the PM and only 26 percent saw Rahul Gandhi taking up the top job.

Apart from housewives, landless agriculture labour and genral labour are the sections where Rahul Gandhi's popularity is high but he is still no match to Modi here as well.

Among the voters from landless agricultural labor section, 35.4 percent preferred Rahul Gandhi and 48.2 saw Modi as their leader.

Around 35 per cent of general labour saw Rahul Gandhi as PM as against 48.9 percent going for Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi PM Modi Pre Poll Survey Lok Sabha Elections

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sudheer Thaakur
    will someone please explain why rahul should be gaining popularity amomgst housewives? perhaps house wives responsible for kitchen budgets do not like low inflation particularly food!
    1 day ago reply

  • Salma Chisti
    Raowl is preferred by housewives in Pakhistan and Azerbhaijan.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp