RSS upset after MP government withdraws security from its headquarters in Bhopal

By ANI

BHOPAL: Miffed over Madhya Pradesh Government's decision of withdrawing security from RSS headquarters here, the Sangh Parivar on Tuesday said that they were not informed in advance.

RSS leader Kanti Lal said: "This incident happened late at night, I was inside the office at around 10 pm, engaged in meetings. When I came out of the office I saw that the security had been removed from and around the office. I was then approached by a reporter from the television who asked me why the security was removed. I told him that I had no idea why the security was removed from the office. We were not informed in advance about security being removed".

Expressing dismay, he went on to add: "We had never asked for security at the RSS office before, but now that they have removed it we are unable to find any reason for this sudden decision. This overnight decision by the government to remove security at 10 pm has bewildered us."

The decision by Kamal Nath to remove security from the RSS' headquarters in Bhopal also drew comments from former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. The Congress leader tweeted, "Removing security from the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh office is not at all acceptable I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to give immediate orders for providing ample security again."

RSS leader Kanti Lal, however, Digvijaya downplayed Digvijaya's concern saying, "Although I haven't personally seen the tweet by Digvijaya Singh I believe it is another ploy by him to garner sympathy. He wants to show that he is a supporter of the Hindus and the RSS, which is certainly not the case. All of us know that he is a critic of the Sangh and has never helped us before". Kamal Nath is yet to make a statement in this regard.