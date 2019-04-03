After attacks on CRPF convoys, study to suggest safest ways of troop movement in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A study group has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir to suggest measures to further strengthen security for movement of convoys along the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“The study group has been formed. It will go to the blast site at Banihal and give a report on how to strengthen security mechanism on the highway,” Director General of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh said in Jammu.

The study group has been formed after Saturday’s failed suicide car bombing on CRPF convoy at Banihal.

Police have arrested Hizbul Mujahideen militant Owais Amin of south Kashmir’s Shoipan district, who was driving a Santro and escaped with minor injuries after a failed car bomb blast attempt on Sunday evening.

A CRPF bus suffered minor damages in the blast. The DGP said it is good for the investigation that the trigger mechanism of the car bomb was not perfect.

“A minor blast took place due to which the car caught fire and he (driver) sustained minor injuries. The secondary blast comprising IED, gelatin sticks of superpower 90 grand, petrol and 2 LPGs did not explode,” he said.

Asked whether it was a fidayeen attack, the DGP said, “Yes. It was. He had come to carry out fidayeen attack. He escaped after the first blast”.