Babul Supriyo's song can't be played in BJP rallies on Wednesday: EC

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission Tuesday said the election campaign song composed by union minister Babul Supriyo would not be allowed to be played at the two rallies of the BJP on Wednesday.

"The EC's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has not given permission for the song.

We had asked for a modified version of it which was yet to be submitted by the party," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters here.

Supriyo, a singer turned politician, was slapped a show cause notice by the EC for not taking permission from it before releasing a video of the campaign song on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend two rallies at Siliguri in north Bengal and Kolkata on Wednesday.

"Not just tomorrow's rallies, the song will not be allowed to play unless permission is granted," Basu said.

The Commission would keep a watch if the model code of conduct is violated at Wednesday's rallies, he said here.

Sources in the CEO's office said seven companies of central forces have been sent to two constituencies Coochbehar and Alipurduar scheduled go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Special Central Police Observer for the state Vivek Dubey met Director General of Police Virendra and ADG (Law and Order) Siddhi Nath Gupta during the day and discussed poll preparedness, the sources said.