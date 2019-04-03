Home Nation

Babul Supriyo's song can't be played in BJP rallies on Wednesday: EC

Supriyo, a singer turned politician, was slapped a show cause notice by the EC for not taking permission from it before releasing a video of the campaign song on social media.

Published: 03rd April 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo (File | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission Tuesday said the election campaign song composed by union minister Babul Supriyo would not be allowed to be played at the two rallies of the BJP on Wednesday.

"The EC's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has not given permission for the song.

We had asked for a modified version of it which was yet to be submitted by the party," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu told reporters here.

Supriyo, a singer turned politician, was slapped a show cause notice by the EC for not taking permission from it before releasing a video of the campaign song on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend two rallies at Siliguri in north Bengal and Kolkata on Wednesday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Not just tomorrow's rallies, the song will not be allowed to play unless permission is granted," Basu said.

The Commission would keep a watch if the model code of conduct is violated at Wednesday's rallies, he said here.

Sources in the CEO's office said seven companies of central forces have been sent to two constituencies Coochbehar and Alipurduar scheduled go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Special Central Police Observer for the state Vivek Dubey met Director General of Police Virendra and ADG (Law and Order) Siddhi Nath Gupta during the day and discussed poll preparedness, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp