Bhopal diary: Digvijaya Singh makes temple run part of his poll campaign

Digvijaya on temple run

Already declared a candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, former CM Digvijaya Singh has made visits to religious places, particularly temples, a mainstay of his campaign. He launched the campaign after offering prayers at the Shiva temple, also known as the Gufa waala Mandir, in the Lal Ghati area of the city and has since been visiting temples every day during public connect programmes.

He offered prayers at the Goddess Harsiddhi temple in Tarawali and Acharpura temple in Bhopal on Saturday, before attending a religious program in Durga temple at Karond crossing, a Srimadbhagvad Katha program at Shivaji Nagar, presented flowers near Parshuram temple in Shivaji Nagar and Hanuman Temple in Ashoka Garden area.

As per sources close to Singh, he knows that the BJP could polarise votes on communal lines, owing to which he’s been positioning himself as a proud Hindu and visiting temples.

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Bhopal

Even as the political climate hots up for the May 12 Lok Sabha polls, the temperature has already breached the 40°C mark in Bhopal, making denizens apprehensive of even more waves of sweltering heat in the coming days.

While the day temperature in Bhopal stood at 40.1°C on Friday, it rose to 40.8°C on Saturday, which was five degrees higher than normal. There was some respite a day later, as the mercury dropped to 39.8°C on Sunday. Officials of the Met Department said there is a low-pressure system over Northwest MP.

Also, a trough has formed over Eastern MP, which might result in showers in Rewa, Satna and Shahdol districts.

Tribal Museum to have Panchtatva Pillar soon

The Tribal Museum in Bhopal will soon have a 15-ft tall pillar showcasing the Panchtatva (earth, water, fire, sky and air) which are believed to form the human body. Sculptors from Odisha were roped in to make the pillar out of Dholpur stone at the museum.

The installation is in the final stages but the date for unveiling it is yet to be decided. According to Somnath, one of the two sculptors engaged in the work, they have been doing such work for over two decades now.

Panel formed to monitor CBSE-affiliated schools

The Directorate of Public Information (DPI) has constituted a ten-member committee to look into the working of private schools. The committee constituted under the Bhopal commissioner Kalpana Srivastava will particularly enquire whether the schools are abiding by the bylaws of CBSE.

It will also look into other important issues, including substance abuse, cleanliness in the premises, basic education, academic monitoring with practical lab facilities in the schools.

Tomar for Bhopal?

Eight days after the Congress decided to field Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, the BJP is yet to decide the candidate for the seat, which it has been winning since 1989. The latest name being tossed around is that of Union minister and sitting MP from Gwalior Narendra Singh Tomar.

His candidature was earlier announced from the Morena seat which he won in 2009. Either VD Sharma or sitting MP Anoop Mishra could be fielded from Morena.

