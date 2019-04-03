Top BHU staff booked for student death

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has courted fresh infamy, with five persons, including the chief proctor, being booked for the murder of a student who was shot dead on campus on Tuesday evening. Chief Proctor Royana Singh faces charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Police said an FIR was filed earlier on the basis of a complaint by the father of the deceased Gaurav Singh at Lanka police station. Chief Proctor Dr Royana Singh has been mentioned as the accused number 1 with four other students — Ashutosh Tripathi, Kumar Manglam, Rupesh Tiwari, and Vinay Dwivedi — also being booked.

Heavy security was ordered on campus, with District Magistrate Surendra Singh and SSP Anand Kulkarni leading a combing operation in various hostels, especially ‘Birla C’ to which the assailants belonged.

Gaurav Kumar Singh, an MCA student, was sitting near ‘Birla A’ crossing near his hostel along with friends when five persons on two bikes came and shot him point blank, late Tuesday evening. The assailants fled towards the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

“Gaurav sustained three bullet wounds and was rushed to the BHU trauma centre. He was operated upon to remove the bullets but died late night”, a police officer said.Circle officer Anil Singh attributed the murder to personal enmity among the students. BHU and police sources said Gaurav was allegedly involved in incidents of unrest, vandalism and arson on campus Chief proctor Royona Singh couldn’t be reached for comments in the matter.