Case registered against SP leader Azam Khan for provocative speech

By ANI

RAMPUR: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly making provocative remarks against four senior district officials after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala.

The police registered the case on Tuesday against the SP leader under section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and sections 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear and alarm) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Police Code (IPC).

In an FIR on March 29, the complainant alleged that Khan gave a provocative and derogatory speech at his party office against the district officer, sub-divisional magistrate, additional district magistrate and district magistrate.

Lala has also submitted a video of the function at which the SP leader gave the speech. Khan on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against BJP candidate Jaya Prada.