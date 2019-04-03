Home Nation

Experts nix NASA claim of India's ASAT missile test littering space

This criticism came as a surprise as North American Aerospace Defence Command had recently estimated the debris would disintegrate in 45 days.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:39 AM

Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor missile being launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test Mission Shakti engaging an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit LEO in a Hit to Kill mode from Abdul Kalam Island Odisha Wednesday March 27 2019. | (File | PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian defence and space scientists on Tuesday dismissed NASA’s claim that the space debris created by India’s anti-satellite missile test increased the likelihood of small particles hitting the International Space Station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine had called India’s A-SAT test a “terrible, terrible thing,” claiming 24 of the 400-odd pieces of orbital debris were spotted above the apogee of ISS, increasing risk to astronauts by 44 per cent over a period of 10 days.

Lt Gen David Thompson, vice-commander of the US Air Force Space Command, in a hearing before a subcommittee of the US Senate Armed Services Committee, said that soon after the test US agencies had started collecting information about the break-up of the vehicle and were “tracking about 270 different objects in the debris field”.

He informed the committee that the debris posed no immediate threat to the ISS or most other satellites in Low Earth Orbit.

W Selvamurthy, former Chief Controller, Research and Development (Life Sciences and International Corporation), DRDO told TNIE NASA chief’s comments were discriminatory.

“Compared to the amount of debris the US, Russia and China have created during similar tests in the past, India’s footprint is minuscule.”

Moreover, our test was carried out at an altitude of 300 km, which is much lower than the ISS and other strategic space assets of both India and foreign nations.

The debris will enter earth’s atmosphere and burn out, Selvamurthy said, adding that this was the usual American ploy.

“There is no need for India to pay heed to such comments. Such brazen statements will not help US-India bilateral ties,” he said.

Meanwhile, an ISRO official questioned the veracity of NASA’s claim that 24 pieces had catapulted above the ISS.

“For the debris to travel from 300 km to over 400 km where the ISS is located, upwards from the point of impact, they need velocity. A satellite travels at a speed of 7.8 km every second. The A-Sat missile has hit the satellite head-on, which ensures there is no velocity given to the debris and they fall downwards,” he said.

