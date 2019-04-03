Kamal Nath government pulls back security from RSS office, only to reinstate it within 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The unexplained removal of Special Armed Force (SAF) security guards from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Bhopal on Monday night triggered a political controversy in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, compelling Chief Minister Kamal Nath to re-deploy security in less than 24 hours.

Surprisingly, Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh criticised the development.

The septuagenarian, who is the official Congress candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat took to Twitter to express his discomfort.

“Removing security from the RSS office isn’t proper. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to order restoration of adequate security at the RSS office in Bhopal,” he wrote.

Reacting to Singh’s tweet, the BJP’s state media convener Lokendra Parashar, replied saying “why are you worried after yourself getting the security removed. All nationalist forces know what you think about them. You’re that individual who linked Hindu with terror. Don’t be a hypocrite due to fear of elections...”

Nath soon scrapped the decision. “Security was removed not only from RSS office but five other places, due to a complaint in EC pertaining to paucity of security personnel. I’ve directed officials to immediately restore security,” he said.