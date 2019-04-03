Home Nation

Kamal Nath government pulls back security from RSS office, only to reinstate it within 24 hours

Surprisingly, Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh criticised the development.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The unexplained removal of Special Armed Force (SAF) security guards from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Bhopal on Monday night triggered a political controversy in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, compelling Chief Minister Kamal Nath to re-deploy security in less than 24 hours.

Surprisingly, Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh criticised the development.

The septuagenarian, who is the official Congress candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat took to Twitter to express his discomfort.

“Removing security from the RSS office isn’t proper. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to order restoration of adequate security at the RSS office in Bhopal,” he wrote.  

Reacting to Singh’s tweet, the BJP’s state media convener Lokendra Parashar, replied saying “why are you worried after yourself getting the security removed. All nationalist forces know what you think about them. You’re that individual who linked Hindu with terror. Don’t be a hypocrite due to fear of elections...”

Nath soon scrapped the decision. “Security was removed not only from RSS office but five other places, due to a complaint in EC pertaining to paucity of security personnel. I’ve directed officials to immediately restore security,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp