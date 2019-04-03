LeT terrorist involved in arms loot from MLC's house arrested

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, the prime suspect in the looting of weapons from the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir legislator last year, has been arrested from a hospital here, police said Wednesday.

Danish Haneef was taken into custody from a private hospital in Rajbagh area of the city where he was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during a gunbattle in Pulwama district few days ago, a police official said.

"The Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, believed to be the kingpin in looting of weapons in December 2018, has been arrested," the official said.

He said the militant was being questioned.

Four rifles were looted from the residence of Congress MLC Muhammad Muzaffar Parray at Jawahar Nagar here.

Danish went missing from his Natipora residence in the city on December 30 last after he left home for prayers in a nearby mosque.

He had reportedly joined LeT as his gun-wielding pictures went viral on social media in January this year.