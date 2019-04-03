Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Congress promise on AFSPA comes with a caveat

In its section on Jammu & Kashmir, the manifesto says AFSPA and the Disturbed Area Act will be reviewed in Kashmir.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress manifesto proposes to reduce the presence of Army and central armed police forces in the Kashmir Valley and also promises to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, which grants special powers to the armed forces in insurgency-hit areas, if the party is voted to power.

In its section on Jammu & Kashmir, the manifesto says AFSPA and the Disturbed Area Act will be reviewed in Kashmir. On AFSPA, Congress said that it will make suitable changes in the text of the law to balance security requirements and human rights.

The party promised to review the deployment of armed forces and move more troops to the border to stop infiltration.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surejwala, however, clarified the party stand on AFSPA and said, “We will not withdraw it without consulting the Army...There are some areas, where AFPSA is required.” Besides Kashmir, AFSPA is also applicable to certain areas of Northeast.

The manifesto states that the whole of J&K is part of India and added that Congress will not touch Article 370 which grants special rights to Kashmir.

The Congress stand on Article 370 is the exact opposite to that of the BJP which advocates abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A which are applicable to Kashmir.

Omar defends statement

National Conference leader  Omar Abdullah defended his statement on restoring the posts of ‘sadr-e-riyasat’ (president) and Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar said the NC had taken the same stand even when he was a minister in the Vajpayee government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFSPA Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act Congress Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp