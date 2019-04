By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's disgraced former leader Najib Razak pleaded not guilty to all charges against him at the start of his trial Wednesday over a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal that sent shockwaves around the world.

After arriving at court in Kuala Lumpur, where supporters were chanting "Long live Najib!", the 65-year-old took his seat in the dock and pleaded not guilty to seven charges of corruption and money laundering.