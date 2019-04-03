PM Modi's biopic gets Election Commission clearance for release on April 5

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Election Commission has cleared the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' on the scheduled date of April 5.

Sources close to the makers of the film said that the poll body has given them the clearance for the release of the film on April 5.

Though, the Commission has not made an official statement on this regard. Meanwhile, the counsel of the Commission on Monday told the Bombay court that the release of the film is not a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The counsel had made the observation when the court took up a PIL, which sought the release of the film in April, citing a violation of MCC. The Court, however, disposed of the plea, citing the Commission already took up the matter and asked the poll body to take a decision on it.

The Commission's counselor had also said that whether the film will be released on April 5 or not is the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and not of the Commission.

Earlier, several opposition parties including Congress has objected to the release of the film during election time.

The Congress had said the biopic is political and the aim is getting mileage ahead of Lok Sabha elections and demanded to defer the release date of the movie.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who featured in the movie as Mr Modi on Wednesday also dismissed the demand to defer the movie and said senior lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi and Kapil Sibal are wasting time on filing PIL on 'such a modest film'.

"I don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's 'danda,' ''he told reporters.