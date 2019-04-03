Seized cash is not BJP’s money: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Prasanta Mazumdar By

DHEMAJI (ASSAM): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu denied that Rs.1.8 crore, seized from two vehicles in Pasighat on Tuesday night by a joint team of Election Commission and Income Tax department officials, belonged to his party, BJP.

“This is wrong to say the money belonged to the BJP. I learnt about the raid and resultant seizure of some money this (Wednesday) morning. Whosoever’s money it is, he will go to Election Commission and Income Tax department and clarify it,” Khandu told this newspaper.

Dismissing the Congress’s “cash-for-votes” charge, he said it is being practised by Congress, not BJP.

Congress leader Takam Sanjoy claimed the seized cash belonged to BJP state president Tapir Gao.

“The money belonged to BJP candidate Tapir Gao. It was seized at a place in the vicinity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. This is a very serious matter. The Election Commission should take punitive action against the PM, the CM and the BJP’s Parliamentary election candidate (Gao),” Sanjoy said.

He said as the BJP has no influence on the voters, it is doling out cash to win votes.

“They have resorted to cash-for-votes. That is their only option now. We are happy over the seizure of the cash,” he added.

It was learnt one of the cars, from which Rs.1 crore was seized, belongs to BJP leader Dr. Dengi Perme who is contesting state’s Assembly elections from Mebo seat. The other car, which had Rs.80 lakh, belongs to the state's Transport Department but was allegedly being used by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Gao denied it.

He admitted that one of the cars belonged to Dr. Perme but said the money belonged to the candidate’s son. “He (Perme) will explain whatever he has to before Election Commission and Income Tax department officials,” Gao added.

