Home Nation

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrect: J-K CEO

Senior BJP leaders and its allies had been claiming that Lone, NC candidate from North Kashmir, had raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally, and also asked the Cong to justify its alliance with NC.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference MLA Mohammad Akbar Lone. | ANI Twitter Photo

By PTI

JAMMU: Allegations that National Conference candidate Akbar Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans are "incorrect", Jammu and Kashmir's chief electoral officer said on Thursday after an inquiry conducted by the poll panel.

Senior BJP leaders and its allies had been claiming that Lone, NC candidate from North Kashmir, had raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a rally, and also asked the Congress to justify its alliance with the National Conference.

Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar was also asked whether the statements of former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah about the complete restoration of autonomy which includes the state having its own prime minister and that of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on 'relation of JK with India to end' if Article 370 or 35-A are tampered with "qualify as a complaint".

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"If we get a specific complaint, we will look into it," the CEO said. On a question related to Lone, Kumar said an assistant returning officer had issued a notice to Lone, seeking an explanation about his purported slogans.

"I guess it was reported about Akbar Lone that he has said something. Then an internal inquiry was held and it found that the allegations which appeared in newspapers were incorrect", Kumar said.

He said it was not a video of any election rally but an old video, in which he was referring to an incident in the state assembly. On Monday, Abdullah said his party would not allow an attack on Jammu and Kashmir's special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts.

On Wednesday, Mufti said the relation of Jammu and Kashmir with India will end if the terms and conditions of the state's accession to the Union were changed.

"2020 will also be a deadline from Jammu and Kashmir to the nation. If you remove those terms and conditions on which Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India, our relation with the country will also end," She had told reporters after filing her nomination papers from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

The remarks of Abdullah and Mufti had made headlines, triggering controversies after which BJP and other parties hit out at them for being "pro-separatists".

The CEO was asked about the complaints of various political parties about the withdrawal of security to its leaders by the governor administration. He said an information regarding withdrawal of security to politicians has been sent to the Election Commission.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has to seek the approval of the CEO with regard to withdrawal of security and accommodation to political leaders during the elections as the model code of conduct is in place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir CEO National Conference Akbar Lone Article 370 Article 35-A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp