Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit due to 'emergency' meeting

Published: 04th April 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: BJP president Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address two public rallies Thursday, as he had to attend an "emergency meeting" on the party's manifesto and poll-related issues, a top leader said.

Shah was slated to address public meetings here and Warangal.

The Prime Minister, Amit Shah and other leaders held an emergency meeting this morning and discussed manifesto and other issues, party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said. "Due to delay there, he could not come," Rao said.

Shah, however, was likely to go ahead with his visit to Andhra Pradesh Thursday, Telangana BJP sources said. Lok Sabha polls would be held in Telangana on April 11.

