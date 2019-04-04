Cash seized doesn’t belong to BJP: Khandu 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

DHEMAJI (ASSAM): Big money seized from two vehicles in Pasighat on Tuesday night by a joint team of Election Commission and Income Tax officials, snowballed into a major controversy, with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu denying it belonged to the BJP, and the Congress alleging it was meant to buy votes.

“It is wrong to say the `1.8 crore seized by the sleuths belonged to the BJP. The one who the money belongs to will go to Election Commission and Income Tax department and clarify,” Khandu said. However, state Congress president Takom Sanjoy said, “The money seized belonged to BJP candidate Tapir Gao. It was seized at a place in the vicinity of the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. This is a very serious matter and should be probed.”