Home Nation

Defence Minister kickstarts process to construct 6 advanced submarines for Indian Navy

The defence ministry has already drafted an Expression of Interest for the procurement, and it has been shared with prospective contenders.

Published: 04th April 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

India's Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant. (Photo courtesy: DRDO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major move, the Defence Ministry has started the process to acquire six advanced submarines under the ambitious 'strategic partnership' (SP) model at a cost of around Rs 45,000 crore, official sources said Wednesday.

The submarines, to be fitted with anti-ship cruise missiles and other lethal weapons, will be constructed in India jointly by an Indian defence major and a foreign submarine manufacturer under the P-75 (I) programme.

The sources said the Expression of Interest will be issued to leading manufacturers of advanced submarines in four weeks, adding the defence ministry has started the process for selecting both the Indian and foreign defence entities for the Rs 45,000 crore project.

They said an empowered committee appointed in January to implement the mega project has already held consultations with short-listed Indian defence majors including Adani Defence, Larsen and Toubro and state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) as part of the process to identify the domestic partner.

The defence ministry has already drafted an Expression of Interest for the procurement, and it has been shared with prospective contenders, they said.

The project will be implemented under the strategic partnership model which provides for roping in private firms to build select military platforms in India in partnership with foreign defence manufacturers.

Six Scorpene-class submarines are currently being built under 'Project 75' of the Indian Navy.

The submarines, designed by French firm Naval Group, are being built by the Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

The project P-75 (I) will be a follow-on of Project 75. In January, the defence ministry cleared the long-delayed project. It will be the second project to be implemented under the strategic partnership model.

The first project to get government's nod for implementation under the new model was the acquisition of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore.

Navy officials said construction of six submarines under Project 75 (I) will provide a major boost to the existing submarine design and manufacturing eco-system in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Submarine Defence Ministry Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp