Home Nation

ECI notice to Yogi for his comment 'Modi ji Ki Sena'

Earlier the poll body had issued an advisory to all political parties, asking them to desist from using Indian Army as a poll campaign issue.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ji Ki Sena' remark during an election rally in UP's Ghaziabad.

The commission asked the Chief Minister to file his reply by April 5, said official sources.

On March 31, Mr Adityanath had reportedly said that while Congress government 'served' terrorists with biriyani, 'Modi ji Ki Sena' treated them with bullets and bombs.

UP Chief Ministers remarks triggered wide criticism from opposition parties including Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed her counterpart in twitter for violation of Model Code of Conduct. :We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement, "Banerjee said.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised Mr Adityanath and said, "this is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces, not the private Army of Prachaar Mantri."

Earlier the poll body had issued an advisory to all political parties, asking them to desist from using Indian Army as a poll campaign issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp