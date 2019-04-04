ECI notice to Yogi for his comment 'Modi ji Ki Sena'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ji Ki Sena' remark during an election rally in UP's Ghaziabad.

The commission asked the Chief Minister to file his reply by April 5, said official sources.

On March 31, Mr Adityanath had reportedly said that while Congress government 'served' terrorists with biriyani, 'Modi ji Ki Sena' treated them with bullets and bombs.

UP Chief Ministers remarks triggered wide criticism from opposition parties including Congress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed her counterpart in twitter for violation of Model Code of Conduct. :We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement, "Banerjee said.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised Mr Adityanath and said, "this is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces, not the private Army of Prachaar Mantri."

Earlier the poll body had issued an advisory to all political parties, asking them to desist from using Indian Army as a poll campaign issue.