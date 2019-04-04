Home Nation

For officials on poll duty, it’s an opportunity to squeeze in a family trip as well

Mixing business with pleasure is not always recommended, but some government officials on poll assignment are planning to do exactly that, taking their families along.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration by Amit Bandre

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mixing business with pleasure is not always recommended, but some government officials on poll assignment are planning to do exactly that, taking their families along. Take Ravi Kumar (name changed), an official of the revenue department in Bengaluru. He has been deputed to the coastal town of Bhatkal in the Uttar Kannada area for election duty on April 23.

“I am taking my family along. My daughter has been eager to see the Murudeshwar statue near Gokarna for a long time. It is holiday season now and a perfect time to club my travel as a polling officer,” he says. Kumar was initially reluctant to go to Bhatkal as it is considered to be communally sensitive but changed his mind as the prospect of a family vacation to the nearby Gokarna and Mangaluru was alluring. Gokarna is a temple town and is often referred to as ‘cheap Goa’ for its beaches. It’s around 90 km from Bhatkal.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Rama Devi (name changed), a principal at a government school on the outskirts of Kurnool, has been assigned poll duty in Bhimavaram. After initial reluctance, she and her family have now planned to tie it with a subsequent vacation in the picturesque Papikondalu. “Since I am going to Bhimavaram on April 11, I decided to visit Papikondalu, too. The week-long break will help me de-stress,” she said. Papikondalu is around 75 km from Bhimavaram.

Venkatesh Prasad (name changed), a government school teacher in Vijayawada, has been assigned poll duty in Krishna district. He, too, plans a quick dash to the seaside town of Machilipatnam. “I needed a vacation. After looking for excuses to abstain from poll duty, I decided to accept it, as the beach is close to the place I have been deputed,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections poll duty election duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp