Home Nation

Gandhi family involved in ‘sweetheart deals’: Jaitley

The report had also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had entered into a lease agreement with 2G scam-accused and Unitech founder Sanjay Chandra in 2010.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance  minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of being involved in the ‘capital creating scheme’ by doing ‘sweetheart deals’ with erstwhile FTIL Ltd, promoted by Jignesh Shah and Unitech Ltd, led by Sanjay Chandra, both accused of financial fraud.Jaitley on Wednesday wrote a blog accusing the Gandhi family of being involved in real estate transactions with two companies accused in the NSEL scam and 2G scam.

“A company called FTIL, whose owner is Jignesh Shah. He was in commodities exchange. He has taken money from investors and never returned,” Jaitley said.The blog was in the light of a media report claiming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had signed a lease agreement for a farmhouse in Delhi’s Mehrauli with a company owned by Jignesh Shah, an accused in the `5,600 crore NSEL scam in 2013.

The report had also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had entered into a lease agreement with 2G scam-accused and Unitech founder Sanjay Chandra in 2010.

“The developer he got was involved in the 2G investigation. It wasn’t rocket science for Rahul Gandhi to identify the scamsters he was dealing with,” Jaitley said. “In simple English, these are called sweetheart deals,” he added.“To not answer on ‘Cash for Vote’ scandal and put a lid on the 180 lakh allegedly recovered from the carcade of BJP CM Pema Khandu, Arun Jaitley has rehashed fake allegations,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Sweetheart deals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp